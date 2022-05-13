Liberty Talk Canada. Document Anaylzes Gov’t Stats.

Ken Drysdale invested about 160 hours writing a document to analyze statistics from the Canadian Government website and proves their actions are fraudulent.

An absolute bombshell report using the Canadian government’s OWN statistics and hospital facts researched and written by Ken Drysdale is currently being sent to RCMP and government officials regarding smoking gun evidence of fraud by the Canadian Government and The Health Authority. The statistical evidence of criminal activity is overwhelming.

Ken provides every Canadian (YOU) the report to send in to the police, the senate, liberal government, conservative government, judges, MP’s, MLA’s, university faculty, high schools, principals, parents etc.

Link to Ken’s FULL report to send in or print off:

https://drive.google.com/…/1udEe6gOiJdLzAJhuH5QbPL…/view

Odessa Orlewicz

