Liberty Talk Canada. Document Anaylzes Gov’t Stats.

Ken Drysdale invested about 160 hours writing a document to analyze statistics from the Canadian Government website and proves their actions are fraudulent.
An absolute bombshell report using the Canadian government’s OWN statistics and hospital facts researched and written by Ken Drysdale is currently being sent to RCMP and government officials regarding smoking gun evidence of fraud by the Canadian Government and The Health Authority. The statistical evidence of criminal activity is overwhelming.
Ken provides every Canadian (YOU) the report to send in to the police, the senate, liberal government, conservative government, judges, MP’s, MLA’s, university faculty, high schools, principals, parents etc.
Link to Ken’s FULL report to send in or print off:
https://drive.google.com/…/1udEe6gOiJdLzAJhuH5QbPL…/view
Cover Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash
Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |
Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!