  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. Liberty Talk Canada. Geoengineering and the Skies.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 9.
  prev
Talk
0

Liberty Talk Canada. Geoengineering and the Skies.

0
charts
now viewing

Liberty Talk Canada. Geoengineering and the Skies.

May 10_ben-collins-b_3aRna43Ac-unsplash-1
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 9.

Pelech-picture-e1532122465703-720×960
now playing

Uncensored: Leaders in Dialogue. Kelowna. May 7.

charts
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Why is David Fisman Hiding?

documentary
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 6.

chickens
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad on New Education.

May 4 headlines
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 4.

Kevin_Annett
now playing

Today's Guest with Chad Global Rights Advocate

gardening
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 2.

naked juice
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 30.

lab tech
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.

Odessa shares a video with John B. Wells with serious information on the reality of our situation on earth and why everyone needs to know about it.

For more information go to Geoengineering Watch

head and shoulders picture of Odessa Orlewicz
Odessa Orlewicz

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |
Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. Updates from Odessa, Liberty Talk Canada
  2. Liberty Talk Canada. Rollout in Italy. Hep in Kids.
  3. Liberty Talk Canada. Grafff-eeen Oxxx-yde in Water
  4. Liberty Talk Canada. OBGyn Reveals Truth in 2022.
  5. Liberty Talk Canada. Doctors Paid to Vax Patients.
  6. Liberty Talk Canada. Why is David Fisman Hiding?
tags:
Related Posts
chinese

Updates from Odessa, Liberty Talk Canada

Cathy Hubbell 0
vax kids

Liberty Talk Canada. Rollout in Italy. Hep in Kids.

Cathy Hubbell 0
graphene oxide

Liberty Talk Canada. Grafff-eeen Oxxx-yde in Water

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video