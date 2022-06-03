  1. Home
  Liberty Talk Canada. June 2. BC Union Lawsuit.
Talk
Liberty Talk Canada. June 2. BC Union Lawsuit.

Odessa interviews Philip Davidson, the lead in an impressive lawsuit against BC unions in a case that many people are not aware of.

Head and shoulders picture of Odessa Orlewicz
Odessa Orlewicz

“Just over 200 union members are set to go up against their BC, Canada unions in a bid to prove that they failed to represent them or colluded with the government on C‑19 gene therapy mandates. Lawyer Umar Sheikh of Sheikh Law will make the arguments before a Labour Relations Board hearing.

A former Health Ministry Director of Labour Relations, Sheikh led a ­successful fight against vaccine and flu vaccine policies in 2019 as CEO of the British Columbia Nurses’ Union. The B.C. Labour Relations Board will be asked to find that the unions failed to represent members and as such award full damages and compensation, including income loss. Sheikh will argue the cases against each union individually, starting with the BCGEU and then proceeding to the national unions.

“These will be huge,” he said. ” (credit to Cindy Harnett above paragraph edited by myself (Odessa Orlewicz) for word censorship.)

