Liberty Talk Canada. OBGyn Reveals Truth in 2022.

Jam packed episode with Florida OBGyn shares what is happening to the pregnant and their babies from the vax and what is truly happening right now in 2022.

Odessa Orlewicz

Cover Photo by Devon Divine on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |

Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv





New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!