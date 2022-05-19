Liberty Talk Canada. Reclaim Your Power for Freedom.

  1. Home
Odessa interviews Angela Albright who shares information about treaties, the Law of Nations, and natural law that will helps to understand what is going on.

The Affidavit YOU Need & The Law Of Nations With Angela Albright

What the government and our attempted “controllers” of the New World Order don’t want you to know about. Learn about this affidavit. https://automatemysocial.isrefer.com/go/wsdm/Odessa

“He who creates controls,” Angela Albright.

Angela talks about treaties, law, and basic information that will help Canadians.

head and shoulders picture of Odessa Orlewicz
Odessa Orlewicz

