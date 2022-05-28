Liberty Talk Canada. Sikhs Claim it was Not Racism.

In an urgent broadcast Odessa interviews people who want to set the record straight that the PM and mainstream media mislabeled their actions as ‘racist’.

There were freedom fighters of multiple races that attended the anti-Trudeau, anti-liberal party protest at the infamous Surrey, BC “pay to play” event that took place May 25th. Some of those protesters are Sikh and Indigenous.

Odessa interviews Amrit. Kanwaljit from Sikh Freedom Alliance, as well as an indigenous well known truther Marcella who was one of the leaders of the Surrey, BC protest. The anger resonating throughout the freedom fighters crowd from all backgrounds about this fake news story of racist slurs is palpable.



These protesters of non-caucasian backgrounds want YOU to know the truth about the event, and their disgust in both Trudeau and the mainstream news for this fraudulent story to purposely create division for the politicians’ TRUE agenda.

Odessa Orlewicz

