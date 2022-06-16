Liberty Talk. FOI Reveals BC Health Authority Lies.

Odessa discuss FOI documents with guest Rick Dignard that reveal internal warnings about mandates that Health Authority Bonnie Henry suppressed 1.4 Years Ago.

“Safe and Effective” will never have the same ring again. Lawyer forced FOI documents from some of BC, Canada’s Health Authority head Bonnie Henry’s emails regarding serious reactions. These documents prove the highly injured (those in wheelchairs, etc.) are being left high and dry but the Canadian government (Theresa Tam) does not care. Seems Bonnie does not either. Emails show others telling her that serious problems are happening from these jabszzz.

