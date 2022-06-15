Liberty Talk. James Topp from the Road.

Odessa interviews James Topp of Canada Marches who is walking to the war memorial in Ottawa to have his voice heard. He left British Columbia four months ago.

Interview With James Topp of “Canada Marches” as he gets close to Ottawa!

Interview hero soldier/veteran James Topp who has been WALKING from British Columbia across Canada and will soon be arriving in Ottawa where some Members of Parliament will be meeting with him to discuss the tyranny in Canada. James is walking across Canada as a soldier/veteran to plead with the Trudeau government to end the tyrannical mandates…all of them. James spoke out while in uniform so the Trudeau government went after him through his employers. He refused to stop speaking out with the truth so he has very predictably lost his job. There will be a massive celebration in Ottawa July 1 with the thousands of supporters of James/ canadamarches.ca

Joining us will also be well known podcasters Laura-Lynn Thompson & Grizzly Patriot Mark with freedom fighter Sean Taylor (who spoke out as a hospital nurse to the lies of the media) who are also doing a tour together currently that will end in Ottawa to greet James! A Canadian patriot packed show

Odessa Orlewicz

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter |

Telegram: notTV Public Forum | nottv



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!