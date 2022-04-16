LIVE: Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial, Timeline Unclear—Day 5 (Feb. 13)

–

Get censorship-free news updates you can trust👉 https://newsletter.ntd.com/

For more videos, visit: https://www.ntd.com/

–

Support NTD: <a href=”https://www.ntd.com/support-us.html” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://www.ntd.com/support-us.html

–

Watch NTD on cable: http://www.NTD.com/TV

–

Follow us on Youmaker: https://www.youmaker.com/channel/5320bda9-baf2-46db-b7a1-870234ae7261

———————

💎Subscribe to NTD: https://ept.ms/NTD

💎Looking for real news that doesn’t spin the facts? Try our sister media The Epoch Times digital for $1: http://ept.ms/EpochNews1

💎Sign the petition to investigate, condemn, and reject the Chinese Communist Party

▶️https://rejectccp.com

———————

Watch more:

NTD News Today https://bit.ly/NTDNewsTodayFullBroadcast

NTD Evening News http://bit.ly/NTDEveningNewsFullBroadcast

NTD Business http://bit.ly/NTDBusinessFullBroadcast

How the Specter of Communism Is Ruling Our World http://bit.ly/SpecterOfCommunismSeries

NTD Featured Videos http://bit.ly/FeaturedVideosNTD

———————

Facebook: https://facebook.com/NTDTelevision

Twitter: https://twitter.com/news_ntd

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ntdnews

Telegram: https://t.me/s/NTDNews

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NTDNews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ntdnews

Minds: https://minds.com/NTD

Gab: https://gab.com/NTDNews

MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/ntdnews

Contact us: https://www.ntd.com/contact-us.html

———————