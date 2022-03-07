Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 1

This broadcast is scheduled for Monday March 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time.
Join us and listen to 12 influential brave souls share live testimonials of their experience at the front line of the peaceful demonstration in Ottawa.
Combined, they have countless hours of live footage which clearly portrays the events on the streets of Ottawa. All of the footage will be amalgamated in one place for all to experience this truly historic event.
HOST
Kyle Cardinal | Truth Matters
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kyle-truthmatters
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kylecardinaltruthmatters/
Travis Michael Cross | notTV
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/travismichaelcross
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/travismichaelcross/
Kristen Nagle
holwell@live.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kristen_nagle
Telegram @kristen_nagle
Jeremy Mackenzie | Raging Dissident
Shaun J Zimmer | Viking
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shaunjzimmer
Rob Primo
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/therobprimo
Telegram @therobprimo
Jim Kerr | Church of Bubbles
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jimkerrs
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/churchofbubbles
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/bubblechurch
Gab https://gab.com/churchofBuBBles
YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | Rumble – https://linktr.ee/bubblebus
churchofbubbles.eth
Todd McDougall | Winnipeg Alternative Media
www.wam.live
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegAlternativeMedia/
Michelle Kloet
TikTok @Miss.Construe
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/michelle.kloet.14/
Colin Bigbear Ross
TikTok @thebigbearmovement | @colinbigbearross
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/colin.ross.3950
Patricia Prince
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/_patricia_prince
TikTok @patricia_prince
Rumble @LadyPatricia1
Palminder Singh | The Sikh Nation
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/palminder.singh.142
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/palminder1990
TikTok | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram —- @palminder1990
Monique Mackay
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Independent_journalism_Backup
https://www.instagram.com/Independent_journalism_2
Austin Hill
Instagram www.instagram.com/shotsbyhill
Follow notTV:
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/
Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ
https://twitter.com/nottv
Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!