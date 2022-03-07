  1. Home
  2. Shows
  3. Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 1
  Previous Video News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 5.
  prev
Shows
Talk
0

Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 1

0
Kyle Cadinal The Truth Matters – Episode 1 Poster
now viewing

Freedom Convoy 2022 – Ottawa – Part 1

news and talk
now playing

News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 5.

Jeremy Raging Dissident
now playing

Interview with Raging Dissident Jeremy Mackenzie

Chad & Travis News & Talk_March 5
now playing

News & Talk with Chad & Travis. Titanic. March 4.

Screen Shot 2022-03-03 at 21.26.45
now playing

Day 39. Chad and Travis. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Wednesday March 2, 2022

Dr.JuliePonesseonCounterpoint
now playing

An Alternative to Fear and Moral Panic in the days of Covid

A Busker’s Guide to Kelowna
now playing

A Busker's Guide to Kelowna Pilot Episode

Freebooting and Content Theft

Occupy My Life Poster
now playing

Episode Three: Rainbow Crystal Land Costa Rica

Occupy My Life Poster
now playing

Episode Two: Noided

What would a truly anonymous, encrypted, private communication system mean for the current order of the world?

This broadcast is scheduled for Monday March 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time.

Join us and listen to 12 influential brave souls share live testimonials of their experience at the front line of the peaceful demonstration in Ottawa.

Combined, they have countless hours of live footage which clearly portrays the events on the streets of Ottawa. All of the footage will be amalgamated in one place for all to experience this truly historic event. 

HOST
Kyle Cardinal | Truth Matters

https://y6h6a8x3.rocketcdn.me/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/kyle-cardinal-photo.jpg
Kyle Cardinal

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/kyle-truthmatters
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kylecardinaltruthmatters/

Travis Michael Cross | notTV

Travis Michael Cross

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/travismichaelcross
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/travismichaelcross/

Kristen Nagle

Kristen Nagle

holwell@live.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kristen_nagle
Telegram @kristen_nagle

Jeremy Mackenzie | Raging Dissident

Jeremy Mackenzie

Shaun J Zimmer | Viking

Shaun J. Zimmer

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shaunjzimmer

Rob Primo

Rob Primo

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/therobprimo
Telegram @therobprimo

Jim Kerr | Church of Bubbles

Jim Kerr

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jimkerrs
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/churchofbubbles
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/bubblechurch 
Gab https://gab.com/churchofBuBBles

YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter  | Rumblehttps://linktr.ee/bubblebus
churchofbubbles.eth

Todd McDougall | Winnipeg Alternative Media

Todd McDougall

www.wam.live
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegAlternativeMedia/

Michelle Kloet

Michelle Kloet

TikTok @Miss.Construe
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/michelle.kloet.14/

Colin Bigbear Ross

Collin Bigbear Ross

TikTok @thebigbearmovement | @colinbigbearross
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/colin.ross.3950

Patricia Prince

Patricia Prince

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/_patricia_prince
TikTok @patricia_prince
Rumble @LadyPatricia1

Palminder Singh | The Sikh Nation

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Palminder-185x300.jpg
Palminder Singh

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/palminder.singh.142
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/palminder1990
TikTok | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram —- @palminder1990

Monique Mackay

No photo description available.
Monique Mackay

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Independent_journalism_Backup
https://www.instagram.com/Independent_journalism_2

Austin Hill

Austin Hill

Instagram www.instagram.com/shotsbyhill

Follow notTV:

 Facebook
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter
https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!


No related posts.

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video

Help Chad and Travis continue broadcasting on the road!

See our donation page for other options.

Get notTV updates delivered right to your inbox!