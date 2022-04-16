Magic Money: The Bitcoin Revolution | DOCUMENTARY | Cryptocurrency | Blockchain | Crypto Movie

Free Crypto Documentary: Magic Money – The Bitcoin Revolution – Magic Money is a documentary film which explores the mysterious origins of Bitcoin, its role in society, and how it could shape the future of our world.

The Bitcoin Revolution (2017)

Director: Tim Delmastro

Stars: Jeff Berwick, Trace Mayer, Tone Vays

Genre: Documentary

Country: Australia

Language: English

Release Date: 25 January 2017 (Australia)

Storyline:

“What is Bitcoin? With the advent of Bitcoin, the world’s first digital currency, for the first time in history money is no longer controlled by banks or governments, but by the people who use it. But where did this currency come from? How does it work? And is it truly the way forward, or just a flash in the pan? Magic Money answers these questions and more as it explores the mysterious origins of Bitcoin, its role in society, and how it could shape the future.” Written by Jason Spencer on IMDb.com

Reviews:

“One thing that they don’t tell you is most countries will let you purchase bitcoin off an exchange but wont let you sell on exchanges for your local currency, if you want to sell your bitcoin you need to find a private buyer. Also transaction fees are heavy any time you move bitcoin because the exchange you use to purchase the bitcoin also charges a fee.

So if you want to pull large amounts of bitcoin off your exchange wallet and place them in a more secure “hardwallet” for offline storage you get fees for moving off exchange and also fees for placing in hardwallet. Bitcoin can take up to 3 hours for transactions to complete they say bitcoin cash and some of these other “forked tokens” are going to be faster but what does that mean for bitcoin will it’s token become more valuable because it functions better? How will your government be able to tax it because I’m pretty sure a tax system they mentioned in the film where you choose if you wanna pay or not is about as realistic as Santa Claus.” Written by kyle_may on IMDb.com

