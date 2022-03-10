MAR 10 – British Columbia Canada’s Reign Of Terror Bonnie…

  1. Home
Bill Gayyyte’s play toy Bonnie Henry has hit an all new psychopathic high coming after even MORE BC, Canada residents even after the Pfizer dump of truth and even after the Vancouver Coastal Health letter begging it to stop addressed to UBC. There is no jail small enough for this emperor with no clothes. While the rest of the world has stopped the madness including Vancouver Coastal Health, Bonnie proves how insane she actually is. I interview a furious BC dentist who won’t take Bonnie’s non -science Klaus Schwab tyranny as well as nurse Mel RN, BSN, MSN, BCNU steward. Also featuring Tanya Gaw from Action4Canada.

If you would like to book Odessa for your show please email libertytalkcanada @ gmail.com (no spaces) and not facebook messenger as those are not received.

*NEW! Don’t lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada and See this new series about surviving the coming financial collapse: libertytalkcanada.ca/endgame

*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can’t do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to
https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to libertytalkcanada @ gmail.com (no spaces) or by cheque made out to “Van Corp Ent” at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4

*Full episode with George About Brown’s Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code “liberty” 

*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens… https://needtoknow.news/…/scientists-growing-food…/… so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com

Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com

www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc…) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field. 

See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa

*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.

Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz.

