Marching Across Canada With James Topp

James Topp, Canadian Armed Forces Veteran sets off on a trek from Vancouver across Canada at a pace of 40 KM a day in the name of freedom. Destination Ottawa.

James Topp

“Can’t we all just have respect and compassion for each other, and call it a day?”

Topp is here to serve his country once again. His reason for doing it this time is best said using the words from his Mission Statement:

We want to add our voices to the many Canadians asking questions and seeking outcomes that honour and respect all Canadians.

This map was just a screen grab from a Google map. It does not reflect the actual route

Come say hello when we’re near your neck of the woods. You’re invited to walk with us for a few streets, a few miles or a few provinces. We’re certain you will meet some great Canadians if you do.

Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, James Topp shows you what he is packing and what you need to consider based on; weather, and how long you plan to join the march.

Visit the website for more information. Canada Marches

