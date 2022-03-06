Million Man March to Ottawa. Day 42. March 5.

Travis and Chad talk about protesters against freedom and visit Wellington Street for speeches in Ottawa, Ontario during Freedom Convoy 2022.

Welling Street looks a lot different with the trucks removed!

“We’re going to keep having Canada Day until our freedoms are restored.”

Speaker: “They tried to threaten our children, they tried to euthanize our pets, they stole our vehicles and smashed their windows but they did not steal our will!”

“It’s been six weeks and we’re all still here. You all need to be exchanging phone numbers. We have a plan. It’s just that all of you are a part of it. Nothing can stop what’s coming. Because where we go one, we go all.”

Speaker says: “I grew up in a communist country…it’s not a nice sight to see when you walk over corpses…You have to continue fighting because the people in my country gave up and the government took over and wars started.”

Hugs Over Masks Founder Vladislav Sobolev – Coach Vlad

Vladislav Sobolev

“The government is acting like a criminal at this point,” says Vlad. “The government doesn’t want independent resilient people…So keep sharing ideas…it’s very important for us to keep doing it. Not only for ourselves but for the kids. And be an example of hope and prosperity for the future for the next generation of kids.”

June 2020–Hugs Over Masks Founder Vladislav Sobolev Speaks about Tyranny

Chad Metz

Travis Cross

Chad Metz, Travis Cross

The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).

If you have a news tip or news story, send us an email at news@not.tv

If you like the content help Travis and Chad continue coverage of events from Ottawa by sending a donation either through the Donate button on the page or e-transfer to travis@not.tv.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!