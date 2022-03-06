  1. Home
  Million Man March to Ottawa. Day 42. March 5.
Million Man March to Ottawa. Day 42. March 5.

March 5_Wellington Street
Million Man March to Ottawa. Day 42. March 5.

Travis and Chad talk about protesters against freedom and visit Wellington Street for speeches in Ottawa, Ontario during Freedom Convoy 2022.

Welling Street looks a lot different with the trucks removed!

"We're going to keep having Canada Day until our freedoms are restored."

Speaker: "They tried to threaten our children, they tried to euthanize our pets, they stole our vehicles and smashed their windows but they did not steal our will!"

"It's been six weeks and we're all still here. You all need to be exchanging phone numbers. We have a plan. It's just that all of you are a part of it. Nothing can stop what's coming. Because where we go one, we go all."

Speaker says: "I grew up in a communist country…it's not a nice sight to see when you walk over corpses…You have to continue fighting because the people in my country gave up and the government took over and wars started."

Hugs Over Masks Founder Vladislav Sobolev – Coach Vlad

Vladislav Sobolev

"The government is acting like a criminal at this point," says Vlad. "The government doesn't want independent resilient people…So keep sharing ideas…it's very important for us to keep doing it. Not only for ourselves but for the kids. And be an example of hope and prosperity for the future for the next generation of kids."

June 2020Hugs Over Masks Founder Vladislav Sobolev Speaks about Tyranny

Chad Metz
Travis Cross
Chad Metz, Travis Cross

