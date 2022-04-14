Net Zero 2050: Surveillance, Smart Cities, No Meat.

Zero carbon agenda deconstructed. What does a zero carbon agenda mean? Here is an exhaustive look through the different vectors of the zero emission goals.

In this Ice Age Farmer special report Christian says, “What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state. We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language. Absolute Slavery.

He breaks down The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food.

This 54 minute video into the zero carbon agenda is an eye opening overview. But this is just the beginning. On the website, are 79 reference links to take you further in this critical research area.

“We cannot allow them to take control of our food supply and take away our animals. We are forever slaves if we depend on them for any of this stuff.”

Dr. Florian Kongoli

April 14, 2022 | DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI DELIVERS THE OPENING SUSTAINABILITY LECTURE AT THE UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS IN GENEVA

What is Net Zero?

It is international scientific consensus that, in order to prevent the worst climate damages, global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) need to fall by about 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050

This is how we can achieve net zero by 2050, according to the UN

The UN’s Global Roadmap sets out milestones the world must reach to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

It includes no new coal power plans after 2021 and $35bn annual investment in access to electricity by 2025.

The UN also wants to see 30 million jobs created in renewable energy by 2025.

Without deep decarbonization, the goal of the Paris Agreement will “fall out of reach,” the UN says.

One of the goals is to eliminate air travel and restrict the general population to rail service.

AMTRAK

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, doing business as Amtrak, is a passenger railroad service that provides medium and long-distance inter-city rail service in the contiguous United States and to nine cities in Canada. Amtrak is a blend of the words America and trak, the latter itself a sensational spelling of track. Wikipedia

April 14, 2022 | Philly police to up Amtrak, SEPTA patrols in response to mass NYC subway shooting | Today in Pa.

5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change

From The World Economic Forum (WEF)

Eating insects can positively impact climate change.

Let’s put a stop to it. Christian, The Iceage Farmer

