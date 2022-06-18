  1. Home
News & Talk. Guest Rich Oostra. June 17.

Rich_Oostra
Rich Oostra joins Chad and Travis to talk about new opportunities arising during the global disruption with inspirational messages to create your dream life.

VIDEO TO COME

Have you ever searched GOOGLE for ways to “MAKE MONEY ONLINE” or ” HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS”?

That was Richard Oostra 10 years ago! He was a blue-collar guy that knew there had to be more to life than working to barely get by, he wanted out of the RAT RACE! He just didn’t know how!

Rich Oostra


So he started looking for answers, and as he always says, what you are seeking is seeking you! Well… after numerous google searches and a broken leg (more on that story later) he ended up in a job interview that would set his Entrepreneurial journey in motion. Rich ended up getting this new job which happened to be in the insurance industry and through the company-provided training, was introduced to the power of personal development, networking, and leverage (time & money).

Impactful Entrepreneur Richard Oostra Speaks on his Inspiration As a Leader
https://www.richardoostra.com/media
Website: https://www.richardoostra.com/

News with Travis and
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Returns on Wednesday, June 22

Chad Metz

