News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.

Travis talks about an interview with Danny Bulford, Topp’s March across Canada, WHO fails in Geneva and Chad talks about drugs and school shootings and more.
Headlines with Travis
Danny Bulford on Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa
James Topp – Stand on Guard for Thee – in Ottawa
Police On Guard For Thee is proud to count amongst its ranks, members such as James Topp. We are all following his march across Canada and heartily support his endeavour. James has set out on foot, as he did for 28 years as a soldier, to once again pick up the fight for Canadians. READ MORE
RELATED | Marching Across Canada with James Topp
May 30, 2022 | WHO Forced into Humiliating Backdown
A notTV Update.
Regularly Scheduled Shows
1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis
2. Deep Dive Down the Rabbit Hole
3. Today’s Guest on notTV
We will be adding a fourth show called “Informed Consent?” Anyone with serious adverse reactions to the injections is welcome to contact us for an interview.
Content Creators
We now have four content creators streaming and re-streaming on notTV:
Susan Standfield – The Morning Show. Justice for All
Odessa Orlewicz – Liberty Talk Canada
Kevin Annett – Kanata Rising and his weekly Podcast is re-streamed
Talk For Freedom – Brad Carrington.
After more than 10 years it’s rewarding to see some progress. But we have a lot of work ahead of us yet!
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
Del Big Tree – Anti Depression Drugs and school shootings
ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING
President TRUMP unleases on the Enemy! The (DS) rushing plans to Destroy Us ! PRAY!
NRA timing coincidence? Schwab/Rothschild connection?
” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>
#downtherabbithole
Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!