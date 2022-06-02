News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.

Travis talks about an interview with Danny Bulford, Topp’s March across Canada, WHO fails in Geneva and Chad talks about drugs and school shootings and more.

Danny Bulford on Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa

James Topp – Stand on Guard for Thee – in Ottawa

Police On Guard For Thee is proud to count amongst its ranks, members such as James Topp. We are all following his march across Canada and heartily support his endeavour. James has set out on foot, as he did for 28 years as a soldier, to once again pick up the fight for Canadians. READ MORE

RELATED | Marching Across Canada with James Topp

May 30, 2022 | WHO Forced into Humiliating Backdown

The Dhamma Brothers

Regularly Scheduled Shows

1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis

2. Deep Dive Down the Rabbit Hole

3. Today’s Guest on notTV

We will be adding a fourth show called “Informed Consent?” Anyone with serious adverse reactions to the injections is welcome to contact us for an interview.

We now have four content creators streaming and re-streaming on notTV:

Susan Standfield – The Morning Show. Justice for All

Odessa Orlewicz – Liberty Talk Canada

Kevin Annett – Kanata Rising and his weekly Podcast is re-streamed

Talk For Freedom – Brad Carrington.

After more than 10 years it’s rewarding to see some progress. But we have a lot of work ahead of us yet!

Down the Rabbit Hole

Del Big Tree – Anti Depression Drugs and school shootings

ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING

President TRUMP unleases on the Enemy! The (DS) rushing plans to Destroy Us ! PRAY!

Situation Update 5/28/22

Breaking News 5/30/22

NRA timing coincidence? Schwab/Rothschild connection?

