  News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.
Talk
News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

Chad chats with filmmaker David Whitehead about his series ‘Cult of the Medics’ then steps over to ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ to talk about police drones and more.

Headlines with Travis.

Chad steps in to interview David because Travis is on another assignment.

Go to David’s website | dwtruthwarrior.com.

Cult of the Medics – This is a documentary series created by David Whitehead.
Watch the first 7 episodes HERE

Suggested Reading

Book cover. Confessions of a Medical Heretic by Robert S. Mendelsohn, M.D.
Book cover. Murder By Injection. The Story of the medical conspiracy against America by Eustace Mullns.

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to tracks users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech.

Opinion: Will diesel exhaust fluid crash the economy?

In her weekly column, Nancy Churchill discusses how a possible shortage of DEF could bring the trucking industry to its knees.

Special Q Forces (no link) –  Crimes against humanity Lis of indictments and more. Who is Q?
These WEF Monsters Reveal Their Plans! – Great video by ‘And We Know’

SOURCE

An interesting perspective! (Telegram video)
Mrs. Shannon in Expose – the Pedos End the Cabal.

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

