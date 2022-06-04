News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

Chad chats with filmmaker David Whitehead about his series ‘Cult of the Medics’ then steps over to ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ to talk about police drones and more.

Headlines with Travis.

Chad steps in to interview David because Travis is on another assignment.

Go to David’s website | dwtruthwarrior.com.

Cult of the Medics – This is a documentary series created by David Whitehead.

Watch the first 7 episodes HERE

Suggested Reading

Travis Cross

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to tracks users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech.

Opinion: Will diesel exhaust fluid crash the economy?

In her weekly column, Nancy Churchill discusses how a possible shortage of DEF could bring the trucking industry to its knees.

Special Q Forces (no link) – Crimes against humanity Lis of indictments and more. Who is Q?

These WEF Monsters Reveal Their Plans! – Great video by ‘And We Know’

An interesting perspective! (Telegram video)

Mrs. Shannon in Expose – the Pedos End the Cabal.

Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!