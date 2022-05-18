News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.
Karen Klassen joins Travis and talks about creating a parallel society; in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at Marburg, toxic tap water, Victory garden, more.
Karen Klassen co-founded Life Force Canada in 2020 to empower people to rise up and stand for freedom. They are growing and connecting with other freedom movements.
“We have 9 pillars and so far I have has created 5 Think Tanks that anyone is welcome to join.”
- Education
- Natural Law
- Health and Wellness
- Agriculture
- Energy
Klassen’s focus is on creating intentional communities within each of the provinces – a parallel society. They have created a PLAN Council structure so each community is successful. Many counties across Canada are getting involved.
Anyone who does not want to be on a council can join the think tank and share their brilliance.
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
Patience is Bitter but its Fruit is Sweet
Next pandemic coming this summer?
Remote Control Dreadd’s (no link)
Hiding information in DNA, Being able to control REMOTELY and planted by use of an injection.
Victory Garden (Telegram)
” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Time Lapse of seed sprouting (Telegram)
