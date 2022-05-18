  1. Home
  2. Canadian Content
  3. News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.
  Previous Video Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 17.
  Next Video Liberty Talk Canada. Reclaim Your Power for Freedom.
  prev next  
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.

0
Karen_Klassen_photo
now viewing

News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.

Chimpanzee XXVI
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Canada's Ignorance is Not Okay.

Businessman using fingerprint indentification to access personal
now playing

Facial Recognition Digital Identity or Dictatorship?

Doctor introduces patient signing on medical records before trea
now playing

News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.

Hollow Earth concept
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 19.

Corruption
now playing

David Martin on the First Indictment of Pandemic.

focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust – concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Reclaim Your Power for Freedom.

прицел худ
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 17.

murder by decree
now playing

Today's Guest is Kevin Annett. Church and State.

Valerie_Wilson
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. May 13.

susan stanfield
now playing

Today's Guest. Susan Stanfield with Urgent Message.

Karen Klassen joins Travis and talks about creating a parallel society; in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at Marburg, toxic tap water, Victory garden, more.

www.facebook.com/wearenottv
www.not.tv/live

Karen Klassen co-founded Life Force Canada in 2020 to empower people to rise up and stand for freedom. They are growing and connecting with other freedom movements.

Logo Life force Canada

“We have 9 pillars and so far I have has created 5 Think Tanks that anyone is welcome to join.”

  • Education
  • Natural Law
  • Health and Wellness
  • Agriculture
  • Energy

Klassen’s focus is on creating intentional communities within each of the provinces – a parallel society. They have created a PLAN Council structure so each community is successful. Many counties across Canada are getting involved.

Anyone who does not want to be on a council can join the think tank and share their brilliance.

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Patience is Bitter but its Fruit is Sweet
Next pandemic coming this summer?

Remote Control Dreadd’s (no link)
Hiding information in DNA, Being able to control REMOTELY and planted by use of an injection.

Victory Garden (Telegram)

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Time Lapse of seed sprouting (Telegram)

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

Cover Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  2. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.
  4. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
tags:
Related Posts
March 22 smiling

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 19

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 28, 2022

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share this video