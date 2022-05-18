News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.

Karen Klassen joins Travis and talks about creating a parallel society; in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at Marburg, toxic tap water, Victory garden, more.

www.facebook.com/wearenottv

www.not.tv/live

Karen Klassen co-founded Life Force Canada in 2020 to empower people to rise up and stand for freedom. They are growing and connecting with other freedom movements.

“We have 9 pillars and so far I have has created 5 Think Tanks that anyone is welcome to join.”

Education

Natural Law

Health and Wellness

Agriculture

Energy

Klassen’s focus is on creating intentional communities within each of the provinces – a parallel society. They have created a PLAN Council structure so each community is successful. Many counties across Canada are getting involved.

Anyone who does not want to be on a council can join the think tank and share their brilliance.

Travis Cross

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Patience is Bitter but its Fruit is Sweet

Next pandemic coming this summer?

Remote Control Dreadd’s (no link)

Hiding information in DNA, Being able to control REMOTELY and planted by use of an injection.

Victory Garden (Telegram)

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Time Lapse of seed sprouting (Telegram)

Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

Cover Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!