  News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.
Talk
News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.

News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.

Penny describes her work with C.L.E.A.R., barriers to informed consent and more. In Down the Rabbit Hole Chad talks about Barbie Baphomet, clots, and symbols..

Dr. Daniel Nagase, Penny Johnson-Barnes

Travis talks with Penny Johnson-Barnes from Kelowna, British Columbia. She has been a volunteer for C.L.E.A.R. (Common Law Education and Rights) in Kelowna B.C. from May 2021 to May 2022 and she works with David Lindsay a speaker, scholar, writer, and educator practising common law. They operate out of Stuart Park, on Water St, in Kelowna B.C. (Across from City Hall).

Penny Johnson-Barnes

Penny does a great deal of research for medical purposes such as an almost weekly threat assessment. This pertains to dangerous drug protocols used in hospitals as well as research for her own work with the vax injured.

A Walk of Solidarity was her way of encouraging support for the vaccine injured and to gain much needed attention for vaccine issues.

Operation Life Boat! is a current ongoing initiative to encourage ongoing support and attention for vax issues.

**Rallies happen weekly (poster for demonstration purposes)**

image of a candle flame with an announcement of a Rally.

Go to their website at clearbc.org for current info and events and to sign the vax injury/diseased list.

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

The W.H.O. Convention – Event 2

5th Graders? WHAT?!

Barbie Baphomet

Box with 3 female barbie dolls. One has a beard. One has a ram's head and one has a penis.

Chad talks about a few topics:

Blood Clots hit the mainstream from the CDC

Symbols

Social Experiment Fail

Heart over Brain

image of energy grid lines encircling two people with an area where the energy overlaps between them

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

