News & Talk May 25. Group think. Solar Flash.

Travis, Salmon Arm, looks at the PM’s visit to Kamloops, Emergencies Act, Disinformation, thought police and Chad delves into solar flares, pineal gland, WEF.

Headlines with Travis

Trudeau in Kamloops (Twitter video)

Facing boos in Kamloops, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues B.C. visit Tuesday

Justin Trudeau, Kamloops, BC

Raquel Dancho update/summary on Liberals use of the Emergencies Act (Facebok video)

Old comments by disinformation board director misrepresented online (11 days ago)

DHS Puts Disinformation Governance Board on Pause (7 days ago)

Tamara Lich can now travel to Ontario, and “courts are not thought police”

Travis Cross

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

GRAND SOLAR FLASH UPDATE!

Airplane taken out, a glimpse of what happens that that few ever hear of

Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

