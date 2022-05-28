  1. Home
  2. Talk
  3. News & Talk May 27. Laptop, Baby Formula, and More.
  Previous Video The Rabbit Hole with Chad. May 26. Naked Truth.
  Next Video Liberty Talk Canada. Sikhs Claim it was Not Racism.
  prev next  
Talk
0

News & Talk May 27. Laptop, Baby Formula, and More.

0
Young mother feeding her little cute baby daughter with bottle of child formula. Woman with her newborn baby at home. Mom taking care of a child. Alternative to breast feeding.
now viewing

News & Talk May 27. Laptop, Baby Formula, and More.

Ed-Dowd
now playing

Standfield. The Morning Show. June 5. New Slavery.

Susan_2_May 27
now playing

Stanfield Morning Show. June 4. Justice for All.

David Whitehead cropped
now playing

News & Talk June 3. Interview David Whitehead.

Ecology concept environment change tree forest drought and fores
now playing

The Morning Show. June 3. Is This the End of Summer?

Odessa May 28
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. June 2. BC Union Lawsuit.

Unbanked – Finance/Economy. Folder on desk with label beside
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. June 2. UNbanking + more.

James Topp
now playing

News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.

Susan May 30 cropped
now playing

Standfield Morning Show. Justice for All. June 1.

Bulford, Danny
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Daniel Bulford. May 31.

A small Inpromptu memorial of white wooden crosses to Grieve the
now playing

Today's Guest. Kevin Annett. Vatican, China + More.

Travis talks about Hunter’s laptop, baby formula, interviews with Laura Lynn and David Wilcock/Mike Adams, and Chad talks about preparedness, zombies and Q.

Headlines with Travis

The man who found the laptop from hell | Will Cain Podcast

AGENDA BEHIND BABY FORMULA (THEY CENSOR THIS) (Facebook video)

Dr. Syed Haider with Laura Lynn

Source

David Wilcock with Mike Adams

Source

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

China gearing up for possible military attack, Listen to this recent development.

We have it all – Q

Zombie Peparedness 101??

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

#downtherabbithole

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.
  2. News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.
  3. News & Talk May 25. Group think. Solar Flash.
  4. News & Talk June 1. Bulford. Topp. WHO. Shootings.
  5. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.
tags:
Related Posts
Karen_Klassen_photo

News & Talk. May 18. Intentional Communities. WHO.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Doctor introduces patient signing on medical records before trea

News & Talk. May 20. Guest Penny Johnson-Barnes.

Cathy Hubbell 0
So-it-Begins

News & Talk May 25. Group think. Solar Flash.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share this video