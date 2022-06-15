  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Guest Chef Val. June 10.
Talk
News & Talk with Chad and Guest Chef Val. June 10.

Valerie_Wilson
News & Talk with Chad and Guest Chef Val. June 10.

Valerie Wilson, Chef Val, joins Chad for a fun and informative episode about healthy foods, nutrition and then Down the Rabbit Hole for more interesting topics.

picture of Valerie Wilson aka Chef Val

Valerie Wilson, also known as Chef Val, has run a spiritual group for over 15 years. In the group, she does guided medications, healing circles, and Shamanic journeying. She can see people’s past lives, and receive message for them. I am an Empath and I feel energy. 

She offers counseling and runs a private Facebook message support group that is all about COVID and the shot. While this started over two years ago all in the group are not and will not take the shot. We share knowledge that can help each other and we meet on Zoom every other week. schedule.  

RELATED | May 13, 2022 – Chef Val

