News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

Travis_on podcast
Freedom Convoy. Inner Glimpse with notTV Founder.

March 21, 2022
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.

news office
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.

March 29
Crowd Protests Trudeau in Vancouver March 29.

Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

March 28, 2022
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 28.

March 25, 2022
Chad and Travis - Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

March 25, 2022
News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

media coverage
The New News in a Changing Media Landscape

March 22 smiling
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Headlines with Travis in the studio, Salmon Arm, BC includes Bills in parliament, Doctors on tour in BC, and Bill Gates and Chad dives down the rabbit hole.

VIDEO TO COME.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Australian senator speaks out after he was forced into quarantine camp despite negative COVID-19 test

An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act and the Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985Bill C-228

In the House of Commons… Bill C-228 is up for debate in its second reading to make an amendment to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act … and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to pay pension plans and group insurance plans as a priority in the event of bankruptcy.

Bill C-228 also amends the Pension Benefits Standards Act for employers to get insurance on their contributions to a pension plan. And allows an underfunded pension plan to be transferred into a different pension plan.

House of Commons Bill C-13, second reading – in progress

Future waves of COVID-19 likely as Canada undergoes “period of transition”: Tam

image of Bill Gates SUPER PROTEST
image of Doctors on Tour itinerary

Frontline Canada presents another Doctors On Tour event. Starting tomorrow in South Surrey. and moving through the interior of British Columbia throughout the week.

Check the Frontline Canada .ca website for dates and locations. I don’t know if this event will be streamed online for viewers in other parts of the country and around the world.

image of trees

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

animated rabbit looking down a hole
Chad Metz closeup outdoors
Chad Metz

Monoatomic Gold

What does Subaru mean in Japanese?

Who are the Pleiadians?

Chad shares thoughts about “time” …to be continued in another show.

