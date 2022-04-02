News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.

Headlines with Travis in the studio, Salmon Arm, BC includes Bills in parliament, Doctors on tour in BC, and Bill Gates and Chad dives down the rabbit hole.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Australian senator speaks out after he was forced into quarantine camp despite negative COVID-19 test

An Act to amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act and the Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985 – Bill C-228

In the House of Commons… Bill C-228 is up for debate in its second reading to make an amendment to the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act … and the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to pay pension plans and group insurance plans as a priority in the event of bankruptcy.

Bill C-228 also amends the Pension Benefits Standards Act for employers to get insurance on their contributions to a pension plan. And allows an underfunded pension plan to be transferred into a different pension plan.

House of Commons Bill C-13, second reading – in progress

Future waves of COVID-19 likely as Canada undergoes “period of transition”: Tam

Frontline Canada presents another Doctors On Tour event. Starting tomorrow in South Surrey. and moving through the interior of British Columbia throughout the week.

Check the Frontline Canada .ca website for dates and locations. I don’t know if this event will be streamed online for viewers in other parts of the country and around the world.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz

Monoatomic Gold

What does Subaru mean in Japanese?

Who are the Pleiadians?

Chad shares thoughts about “time” …to be continued in another show.

