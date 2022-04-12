  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 11.
Travis is back with more headlines and Chad dives down the rabbit hole for some interesting conversation about topics that you’ll never see on mainstream media.

Headlines with Travis

Head and shoulders image of Travis Cross against a blue background beside a mini tripod with camera set up.
Travis Cross

James Topp reaches Saskatchewan (no link)

Bill Gates got the Warm-Welcome he deserves in Vancouver today (April 10)!!

The Peoples’ Convoy (Facebook link)

People’s Canadian Army is Ready

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz
Image of Chad wearing headphones at his desk with free standing microphone
Image of Chad wearing headphones at his desk with free standing microphone

Watch the Water

