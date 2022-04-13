  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 12.

Travis_April 11
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 12.

Stew_Peters_Followup_April12_2022
Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Dr. ARdis
FULL DOCUMENTARY: Watch the Water with Dr. Ardis.

behind the scenes
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 11.

human trafficking
Human Trafficking Victim Talks about MK Ultra.

Chad
Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 11.

Dr. Vernon Cole
"The Great Reset is Frighteningly Close". Dr. Cole.

Edward Snowden
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.

April 8 – singularity
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

Tilly Cat
From Australia: "More People Must Wake Up Now!"

Chad April 8
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

Travis plays clips of a Jordan Petersen interview plus an engaging talk with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk. Chad is back April 14 with Down the Rabbit Hole.

Headlines with Travis

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Clips referred to:
00:58:32 – 00:59:03
1:18:43 – 1:19:27
1:19:28 – 1:20:14
1:45:02 – 1:46:16
1:46:25 – 1:47:36
2:50:14 – 2:51:09
2:51:10- 2:51:55

Jordan Peterson’s Future Authoring Program

Portrait of Jordan Petersen
Jordan Petersen

Travis Interviews Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada

Head shot of Odessa Orlewicz
Odessa Orlewicz

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

Chad will be back on April 13

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

