News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 14.

Travis is off to an event and Down the Rabbit Hole Chad, feeling under the weather, talks about Nephilim, preCOVID and Bubonic Plague ending early to get rest.

Headlines with Travis

Travis will be back April 15.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Chad Metz

The U.S. Military Encounters A 15 Foot GIANT In The Caves Of Afghanistan! (Full Testimony)

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!