News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.

Travis talks boosters in kids, the “smell test”, Malone in a series “Headwind” and Chad shares interesting footage about the Antarctica in Down the Rabbit Hole.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Bill 100, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 (PASSED)

This could affect unions or anyone who goes on strike among others.

Ontario Bill 100 Allows Govt to Seize Your House and Car Without a Trial

Government and Covid-19, Police, Protests / By Gord Parks / April 5, 2022

Pfizer/BioNTech say booster dose increases protection vs Omicron in kids aged 5-11

April 14 (Reuters) – A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children ages 5 to 11, the companies said on Thursday. Read MORE.

The Smell Test – “Syrian Refugee Renounces Islam After Tasting Bacon For First Time”

Everybody is sitting around saying,

‘Well, jeez, we need somebody to solve this problem of bias.’

That somebody is us.

~ Wilma Mankiller, late Cherokee leader

WATCH Episode 1

Malone Featured in Video Series “Headwind”

Exit and build land summit

May 13 – 15th, 2022

Day 1 & 2 virtually are completely FREE!

Register HERE

John Bush (Facebook video)

“Lead by example and show people there is a better way of living.”

Clips referred to:

Clip 1 – 17:45 – 19:00

Clip 2 – 19:12 – 20:08







Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Chad Metz

Antarctica

