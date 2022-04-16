  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.

0
Robert malone
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.

chad March 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 14.

WEF
now playing

Digital Identity Social Credit System in Canada

event-600×338
now playing

John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit

one world
now playing

Net Zero 2050: Surveillance, Smart Cities, No Meat.

Freedom of speech
now playing

Canadian Independent Media Vital to Democracy

April 13
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 13.

Stew_Peters_Followup_April12_2022
now playing

Documentary Follow-up. Watch the Water. Dr. Aryiana Love

Travis_April 11
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 12.

behind the scenes
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 11.

human trafficking
now playing

Human Trafficking Victim Talks about MK Ultra.

Travis talks boosters in kids, the “smell test”, Malone in a series “Headwind” and Chad shares interesting footage about the Antarctica in Down the Rabbit Hole.

VIDEO TO COME.

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia
Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Bill 100, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 (PASSED)

This could affect unions or anyone who goes on strike among others.

Ontario Bill 100 Allows Govt to Seize Your House and Car Without a Trial
Government and Covid-19, Police, Protests / By Gord Parks / April 5, 2022

Pfizer/BioNTech say booster dose increases protection vs Omicron in kids aged 5-11

April 14 (Reuters) – A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) produced significant protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in healthy children ages 5 to 11, the companies said on Thursday. Read MORE.

The Smell Test – “Syrian Refugee Renounces Islam After Tasting Bacon For First Time”

Everybody is sitting around saying,
‘Well, jeez, we need somebody to solve this problem of bias.’
That somebody is us.
~ Wilma Mankiller, late Cherokee leader

Book cover "Detecting Bull" Second Edition by John H. McManus.

Dr. Robert Malone | Headwind

WATCH Episode 1

Portrait of Dr. Robert Malone

Malone Featured in Video Series “Headwind”

Exit and build land summit
May 13 – 15th, 2022
Day 1 & 2 virtually are completely FREE!
Register HERE

John Bush (Facebook video)

“Lead by example and show people there is a better way of living.”
Clips referred to:
Clip 1 – 17:45 – 19:00
Clip 2 – 19:12 – 20:08

John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit



animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Antarctica

SOURCE

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 19.
  2. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Calgary, Alberta
  3. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 1.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
  6. Freedom Rally Outside Vancouver TED Talks April 10.
tags:
Related Posts
Chad & Travis March 19

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 19.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Travis & Chad Mar 19

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Calgary, Alberta

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 25, 2022

Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video