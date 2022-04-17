News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 16.

Thoughtful comments, some laughs and a tinfoil hat on casual Saturday this Easter Friday with Travis & Chad and guest Jephrey, 21, shares his insights on life.

VIDEO TO COME.

Happy Easter!

Casual Saturday

Headlines with Travis.

Returns Monday, April 18.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Good conversation mingled with insights, common sense, and some laughs.

Patriot Streetfighter Interview with Dr. Brian Ardis on the True Meaning of CV-19





Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Returns Monday, April 18

Chad Metz

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!