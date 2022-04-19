  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Apr 18 Travis & Chad
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Travis joins in from a field in Salmon Arm, BC and Chad goes down the Rabbit Hole and talks about false flags, and asks which way do we want to take this world?

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Part 3/3 – Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

RELATED | Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis – COVID-19 Caused By Snake Venom


animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Returns Monday, April 18

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Chad checks into possible false flag events.

He expands on the talk they had with Jephrey in the last show about what we can do to help the next generation.

With the current crisis we are standing at a fork in the road. Which way do we want to take this world?

Sidney Lumet, 1976 I’m Mad As Hell and I’m Not Gonna Take This Anymore!

video

Chad talks about freedom of speech vs freedom of thought.

Cover Photo by Jonah De Oliveira on Unsplash

