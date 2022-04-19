News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Travis joins in from a field in Salmon Arm, BC and Chad goes down the Rabbit Hole and talks about false flags, and asks which way do we want to take this world?

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Part 3/3 – Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals BOMBSHELL origins of covid, mRNA vaccines and treatments

RELATED | Mike Adams Interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis – COVID-19 Caused By Snake Venom





Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Returns Monday, April 18

Chad Metz

Chad checks into possible false flag events.

He expands on the talk they had with Jephrey in the last show about what we can do to help the next generation.

With the current crisis we are standing at a fork in the road. Which way do we want to take this world?

Sidney Lumet, 1976 – I’m Mad As Hell and I’m Not Gonna Take This Anymore!

Chad talks about freedom of speech vs freedom of thought.

