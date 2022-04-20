  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

0
Apr 19 show cover
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

robot face
now playing

Your Face on Robot Pays $280K and NYPD Digidog.

Chem trails
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.

Apr 18 Travis & Chad
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Easter
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 16.

chinese
now playing

Updates from Odessa, Liberty Talk Canada

Robert malone
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.

chad March 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 14.

WEF
now playing

Digital Identity Social Credit System in Canada

event-600×338
now playing

John Bush from the Exit & Build Land Summit

one world
now playing

Net Zero 2050: Surveillance, Smart Cities, No Meat.

Travis, in beautiful Salmon Arm, BC talks about legal, lawful, CV19 and DNA, where to find spring water and in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at “mad as hell”.

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Who Had the Worst Bunk in Canada’s Locked Down Barracks? (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Calgary Police Monitoring Freedom Protesters (Rebel News)

Hundreds and hundreds of Calgarians continue to gather at city hall in order to peacefully protest against the COVID-19 restrictions still impeding their rights and freedoms despite being on week five of Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s City of Calgary injunction against protesting. READ MORE.

A Warrior Calls from April 14
clip 1 – 54:03 – 55:37
clip 2 – 59:20 – 1:01:43

No Documents to Support CDC’s Claims That COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Integrate Into DNA: Advocacy Group (Epoch Times)The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against the CDC on April 28, 2021, for “all documents relied upon” by the federal agency to make the following claims on its websites regarding the COVID-19 vaccines: (READ MORE).

Daniel Vitalis’ Find a Spring provides online community for water foragers
The website lists springs around the world, including nearly 600 in the United States and 16 in Maine.

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Returns Monday, April 18

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

MOVIE | NETWORK, Sidney Lumet, 1976 – I’m Mad As Hell and I’m Not Gonna Take This Anymore!

video

It’s BackThe Great Dictator Speech – Charlie Chaplin (Video)

Cover Photo by Redrecords ©️: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-holding-microphone-while-talking-to-another-man-2872418/

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 18.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 19.
  4. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Interview with Chris Sky
  5. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Calgary, Alberta
  6. Chad and Travis – Informal, Short, LIVE March 26.
tags:
Related Posts
Chad & Travis March 10_use this one

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.

Cathy Hubbell 0
chad & Travis March 18

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 18.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad & Travis March 19

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 19.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video