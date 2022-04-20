News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

Travis, in beautiful Salmon Arm, BC talks about legal, lawful, CV19 and DNA, where to find spring water and in Down the Rabbit Hole Chad looks at “mad as hell”.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Who Had the Worst Bunk in Canada’s Locked Down Barracks? (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Calgary Police Monitoring Freedom Protesters (Rebel News)

Hundreds and hundreds of Calgarians continue to gather at city hall in order to peacefully protest against the COVID-19 restrictions still impeding their rights and freedoms despite being on week five of Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s City of Calgary injunction against protesting. READ MORE.

A Warrior Calls from April 14

clip 1 – 54:03 – 55:37

clip 2 – 59:20 – 1:01:43

No Documents to Support CDC’s Claims That COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Integrate Into DNA: Advocacy Group (Epoch Times)The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) against the CDC on April 28, 2021, for “all documents relied upon” by the federal agency to make the following claims on its websites regarding the COVID-19 vaccines: (READ MORE).

Daniel Vitalis’ Find a Spring provides online community for water foragers

The website lists springs around the world, including nearly 600 in the United States and 16 in Maine.



Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Returns Monday, April 18

Chad Metz

MOVIE | NETWORK, Sidney Lumet, 1976 – I’m Mad As Hell and I’m Not Gonna Take This Anymore!

Please enable JavaScript

It’s Back – The Great Dictator Speech – Charlie Chaplin (Video)

