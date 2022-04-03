News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.
Travis talks headlines in the studio in Salmon Arm, BC – from inflation to war to China and Chad dives down the rabbit hole with Pleidians and more.
VIDEO TO COME
Headlines with Travis.
America’s inflation problem is weirdly hard to fix
University of Toronto Drops Vaccine Mandate After Staff, Students File Human Rights Complaint
War Is Fuelling Inflation in Rare Economic Period, Says StatCan Official
Message from 2020, Elizabeth April – World War 3: 2020-2024 Psychic Predictions
China’s regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
For entertainment purposes
Maldek Planet – What Really Happened
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!