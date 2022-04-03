  1. Home
  News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.
  Previous Video CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

March 28, 2022
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

Travis talks headlines in the studio in Salmon Arm, BC – from inflation to war to China and Chad dives down the rabbit hole with Pleidians and more.

VIDEO TO COME

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

America’s inflation problem is weirdly hard to fix

University of Toronto Drops Vaccine Mandate After Staff, Students File Human Rights Complaint

War Is Fuelling Inflation in Rare Economic Period, Says StatCan Official

Message from 2020, Elizabeth April – World War 3: 2020-2024 Psychic Predictions

YouTube player

China’s regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

Pleiadians

Maldek PlanetWhat Really Happened

