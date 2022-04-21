  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.

From Salmon Arm, British Columbia Travis talks briefly about Netflix and Metaverse and in ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ Chad discusses GeoEngineering.

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Netflix stock plunges 25% after service loses 200K subscribers

San Francisco — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. READ MORE

Metaverse Company to Offer Immortality Through ‘Live Forever’ Mode

Somnium Space is developing a way for people to talk to their loved ones even after they die. All it requires is massive amounts of personal data. READ MORE.

READ | Zuck Bucks, yes, really, will be Meta’s Metaverse currency

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

The Dimming: Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up

video

You will see when you watch this whole documentary that all the way back to 1914 when air balloons were used there was a Patent, The rain maker, Patent # 1,103,490 July/14/1914, and some even earlier.

GeoEngineering Watch – Geoengineering Affects You, Your Environment, and Your Loved Ones

Cover Photo by Bradyn Shock on Unsplash

