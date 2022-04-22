News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

Travis and Chad joined by Jeremy MacKenzie from Vancouver, BC have a relaxed and honest down-to-earth conversation followed by Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Travis is travelling to an event and joins the show from his vehicle so no headlines today!



Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

Chad Metz

Chad talks about sacred geometry.

What is Sacred Geometry?

Sacred Geometry is defined on the Urban Dictionary as “the underlying geometry in nature.” It is shapes in nature, fractals, reoccurring patterns, and ratios. Spirit Science describes it as “the geometry of consciousness. It revolves around the idea that all consciousness, including human, is solely based on sacred geometry. Because it is we can begin to see and understand where we have come from, where we are now, and where we are going.” READ MORE

13 Sacred Geometry Symbols & Their Meanings

