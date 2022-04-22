  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

Apr 21
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

Travis and Chad joined by Jeremy MacKenzie from Vancouver, BC have a relaxed and honest down-to-earth conversation followed by Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad.

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Travis is travelling to an event and joins the show from his vehicle so no headlines today!

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Chad talks about sacred geometry.

What is Sacred Geometry?

 Sacred Geometry is defined on the Urban Dictionary as “the underlying geometry in nature.” It is shapes in nature, fractals, reoccurring patterns, and ratios.  Spirit Science describes it as “the geometry of consciousness. It revolves around the idea that all consciousness, including human, is solely based on sacred geometry. Because it is we can begin to see and understand where we have come from, where we are now, and where we are going.” READ MORE

13 Sacred Geometry Symbols & Their Meanings

Image of geometric design on interior ceiling.
Photo by Tim Arterbury on Unsplash

Cover Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

