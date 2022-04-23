News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 22.

  1. Home
Travis joins for a brief chat with network issues to solve and in the Rabbit Hole Chad talks Inertia,Magnetism and a topic that uncovers mysteries of the earth.

VIDEO TO COME

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Travis read a couple paragraphs from “Spontaneous Evolution” by Bruce Lipton and Steve Bhaerman.

Book Cover: Spontaneous Evolution by Bruce Lipton, PhD and Steve Bhaerman.

CHAPTER 1

Believing Is Seeing

“We don’t need to save the world, just spend it more wisely”
—Swami Beyondananda

We all want to fix the world, whether we realize it or not. On a conscious level, many of us feel inspired to save the planet for altruistic or ethical reasons. On an unconscious level, our efforts to serve as Earth stewards are driven by a deeper, more fundamental behavioral programming known as the biological imperative, the drive to survive. We inherently sense that if the planet goes down, so do we. So, armed with good intentions, we survey the world and wonder, “Where do we begin?” READ MORE

Head shot image of Dr. Bruce Lipton.
Dr. Bruce Lipton

We’ve all heard stories of people who experienced seemingly miraculous recoveries from illness, but can the same thing happen for our world? According to pioneering biologist Bruce H. Lipton, it’s not only possible, it’s already happening. We are surrounded by the proof that we are poised to take an incredible step forward in the growth of our species. In Spontaneous Evolution, this world-renowned expert in the emerging science of epigenetics teams up with political philosopher Steve Bhaerman to offer a new and hopeful story about humanity’s evolutionary destiny.

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Inertia & Magnetism: Unveiling the fundamental mystery of the Universe & its Simplicity

Image of a water drop. Text reads, "The Supercoherence Water Frequency. Water for Wellness - The next generation. London September 22, 2018.

