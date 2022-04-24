  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.

0
gardening2
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.

bruce-lipton
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 22.

Jason Kenney
now playing

Hypocrite AB Premiere Hiring Digital ID Manager.

Apr 21
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

robot face
now playing

Your Face on Robot Pays $280K and NYPD Digidog.

Chem trails
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.

Apr 19 show cover
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

Apr 18 Travis & Chad
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 18.

Easter
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 16.

chinese
now playing

Updates from Odessa, Liberty Talk Canada

Robert malone
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.

Travis joins Chad from with a serene location in Salmon Arm, BC to talk about community, growing food, and how to be strong as we move through the coming storm.

VIDEO TO COME

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Obama Says We Need More Censorship (Tucker Carlson)

30:50 – 31:32

video

Protonmail supports Ukraine relief efforts and Russia free flow of information (no link)

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Supercoherence Water Frequency Presentation Part 1 and More (no link)

Cover Photo by Filip Urban on Unsplash

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 15.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.
tags:
Related Posts
Chad and Travis March 8

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 21, 2022_2

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Cathy Hubbell 0
news office

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video