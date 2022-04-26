News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 25.

Travis talks about Musk buying Twitter, RCMP and Trudeau, Journalistic code of conduct and Chad discusses a TED talk on psychosis and spiritual awakening.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Elon Musk Set to Buy Twitter for $43 Billion

CMP considered charging Trudeau with fraud over 2016 Aga Khan trip (no link)

Ottawa Launches Inquiry Into Ottawa Use of Emergency Act

The Liberal government has officially launched an independent public inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act to remove Freedom Convoy demonstrators in Ottawa earlier this year.

Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: new study

Even with high immunization rates, unvaccinated people threaten the safety of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, suggests a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

Chad Metz

Psychosis or Spiritual Awakening: Phil Borges at TED Talk

Phil Borges, filmmaker and photographer, has been documenting indigenous and tribal cultures for over 25 years. His work is exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide and his documentary film CRAZYWISE explores what can be learned from individuals who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience. (Source)

