News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 26.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 26.

Rabit hole water
Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 26.

Chad
Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 25.

elon musk
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 25.

gardening2
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.

bruce-lipton
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 22.

Jason Kenney
Hypocrite AB Premiere Hiring Digital ID Manager.

Apr 21
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 21.

robot face
Your Face on Robot Pays $280K and NYPD Digidog.

Chem trails
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 20.

Apr 19 show cover
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 19.

Travis gives a short chat about the decline of Netflix and leaves to deal with IT issues and Chad looks at part 2 of 2 of Supercohence water frequency.

VIDEO TO COME

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

Netflix's Bad Habits Have Caught Up With Itself

Twenty minutes after Netflix announced the shocking news Tuesday that for the first time in a decade, it actually lost subscribers during a fiscal quarter, an executive at a rival streamer texted me a very simple reaction: "🤣🤣🤣," he wrote. READ MORE

Split Image. On the top half are adults and children sitting around a living room watching television all wearing face masks. Caption reads "Normal People". The bottom half shows adults, children and animals in a park having picnics with a pond on a spring day smiling. Caption reads "Conspiracy Theorist"
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Supercohence water frequency Part 2 of 2

video
Source

Clips Chad refers to:

15:17 – 16:00
Test subject Two

0:15 – 1:11
Importance of structuring water

2:18 – 3:00
Physical and chemical means are not sufficient to filter water.

4:14 – 5:35
There are many ways to structure water.

6:14 – 7:04
Restructuring the water restores it to its original nature.

11:04 – 12:39
How is it doing it. It's the transfer of information

15:17 – 16:00
Test subject Two

Cover Photo by Stormseeker on Unsplash

