News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 27.

Chad covers news by talking briefly about Elon Musk taking over Twitter and dives down the Rabbit hole to look at Pyramids – they could be more than tombs.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis will returns on April 28th!

Head and shoulders Image of Travis Cross against a blue sky beside a mini tripod camera set up.
Travis Cross
Salmon Arm, British Columbia

Image of Travis Cross standing on the sandy beach with blue sky and white clouds in back ground.

animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

The Great Pit of Zawyet El Aryan in Egypt | Ancient Architects

video

Cover Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash

