News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 27.
Chad covers news by talking briefly about Elon Musk taking over Twitter and dives down the Rabbit hole to look at Pyramids – they could be more than tombs.
VIDEO TO COME
Headlines with Travis.
Travis will returns on April 28th!
Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad
***For entertainment purposes***
The Great Pit of Zawyet El Aryan in Egypt | Ancient Architects
Cover Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash
Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!