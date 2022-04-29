News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 28.

Sudden rise in hepatitis in kids, C19 treatment for children, ‘Rolling Thunder’ rally and down the Rabbit hole with Chad with Guardians of the Looking Glass.

Headlines with Travis.

Canada detects severe hepatitis of ‘unknown origin’ cases in kids. What is it?

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Approves First COVID-19 Treatment for Young Children

On April 25 the FDA expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilograms (about 7 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing.

This action makes Veklury the first approved COVID-19 treatment for children less than 12 years of age. READ MORE

Ottawa Police Services Board approves as many as 800 RCMP reinforcements for ‘Rolling Thunder’ rally

Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell

Vancouver city council votes down motion to install CCTV city-wide

‘This is a slippery slope that undermines the protection of individual privacy,’ councillor says.

Canadians face epic lineups to renew passports

In addition to Canadians whose travel plans are now in jeopardy, there are people trying to get documentation they need to work.

They include newcomers to Canada and international students, some of whom have spent days on the sidewalk waiting to get a social insurance number.

International students are already facing lengthy delays in getting their work permits processed with Ottawa, which is dealing with an application backlog of nearly two million across all immigration and citizenship programs. Students need a work permit before they can apply to renew or receive a social insurance number. READ MORE.

Travis Cross

Down the Rabbit Hole

with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Guardians of the looking glass, Urgent.

Chad Metz

