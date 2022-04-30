  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.

Travis talks about an arrest in Ottawa ahead of the Rolling Thunder rally, Pfizer data dump, Libs of Tiktok, Bonnie Henry, and Chad talks about Nesara, Gesara.

VIDEO TO COME

Headlines with Travis.

Ottawa Police Arrest Jim Kerr, Church of Bubbles

video

RELATED | Jim Kerr interviewed by RT News

Rolling Thunder in Ottawa

video

RELATED | City Hall Update On “Rolling Thunder”

video

Libs of TikTok

video

Pfizer Data Dump – They Can’t Hide it Anymore

video
Source

BC Lawyers for health professionals stand up to Bonnie Henry

Bonnie Henry Forced To Back Down on Mandatory Vaccination for Health Professionals.

Early in 2022, health professionals including doctors, dentists, naturopaths, chiropractors, and Chinese medicine doctors were ordered by Dr. Bonnie Henry and the John Horgan government to be vaccinated by March 24, or stop practicing medicine.  Many of these groups lawyered up, and the government has completely backed down on the threat to force these health professionals to stop working.  The corporate, mainstream media have largely ignored the facts around this story. READ MORE

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Nesara/Gesara

Quantum Financial System: The Basic Overview (QFS)

While it’s difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about cryptocurrencies, their scientific counterpart is not as well known. It all comes down to quantum money. Both technologies use cryptography to offer a secure value transfer channel, therefore the principle is comparable. READ MORE

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

