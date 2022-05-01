  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 30.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.
  prev
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 30.

0
naked juice
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 30.

lab tech
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.

pregnant
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. OBGyn Reveals Truth in 2022.

kid mask
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 28.

pyramid
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 27.

netflix
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 26.

Rabit hole water
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 26.

Chad
now playing

Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. April 25.

elon musk
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 25.

vax kids
now playing

Liberty Talk Canada. Rollout in Italy. Hep in Kids.

gardening2
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 23.

On this casual Saturday Chad and Travis talk about the Rolling Thunder bike rally in Ottawa and the ‘food’ in grocery stores and on gas station shelves.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis talks a bit about ‘Rolling Thunder’ bike rally in Ottawa. A viewer sends a tip that the live feeds are shut down. And there will be a church service tomorrow May 1 at Vanier followed by a wrap up for the weekend.

Head and shoulder picture of Travis Cross beside a camera on a mini tripod.
Travis Cross
animated rabbit looking down a hole

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

Chad talks about the relabelling of the brand “Naked”.

Image of 3 bottles of Naked Juice

Naked Juice

In 2016, Naked Juice Green Machine health benefits became a sore subject for Pepsi when PepsiCo was sued by Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) for being deceptive in their marketing claims related to their Naked Juice line. READ MORE.

head and shoulders picture of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

#rollingthunder #downtherabbithole

Do you have a news story or tip? Send it HERE.

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.
  2. News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.
tags:
Related Posts
lab tech

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 29.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad & Travis News & Talk_March 5

News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.

Travis Cross 0
Chad and Travis March 8

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video