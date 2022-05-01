News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 30.

On this casual Saturday Chad and Travis talk about the Rolling Thunder bike rally in Ottawa and the ‘food’ in grocery stores and on gas station shelves.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis talks a bit about ‘Rolling Thunder’ bike rally in Ottawa. A viewer sends a tip that the live feeds are shut down. And there will be a church service tomorrow May 1 at Vanier followed by a wrap up for the weekend.

Chad talks about the relabelling of the brand “Naked”.

Naked Juice

In 2016, Naked Juice Green Machine health benefits became a sore subject for Pepsi when PepsiCo was sued by Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) for being deceptive in their marketing claims related to their Naked Juice line. READ MORE.

