News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.
Travis talks from the studio in Salmon Arm, BC and Chad dives down the rabbit hole.
Headlines with Travis.
What’s the difference between Wake, Woke, Awake?
“It’s an individual experience rather than just the brand.” Travis
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
For entertainment purposes
Elon Musk Warns about the danger of AI Tech
Clif High on Tartaria, Antarctica, consciousness, Covid, the latest numbers and humanity wins!
Cover Photo by Bench Accounting on Unsplash
