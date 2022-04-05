  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

Travis talks from the studio in Salmon Arm, BC and Chad dives down the rabbit hole.

Headlines with Travis.

Picture of Travis Cross
Travis Cross

What’s the difference between Wake, Woke, Awake?

Picture of Travis Cross

“It’s an individual experience rather than just the brand.” Travis

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz
Chad Metz

Elon Musk Warns about the danger of AI Tech

video

Clif High on Tartaria, Antarctica, consciousness, Covid, the latest numbers and humanity wins!

Cover Photo by Bench Accounting on Unsplash

