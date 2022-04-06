News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Travis tunes in from a peaceful location by the water in Salmon Arm, BC and Chad signs in remotely to check out the rabbit hole.

News with Travis.

Travis Cross

“It’s Getting REALLY Serious” – PREPARE NOW!!! – Jordn Peterson (2022)

Patrick Gentempo, CEO of Revealed Films, is with Megan Redshaw J.D., N.D. Investigative Journalist discussing what Megan has uncovered about vaccines, adverse reactions not being reported, Pfizer profits, Reuters as fact-checkers and more.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

Chad Metz

The Lost Ways (Book)

Interesting tips and recipes that early pioneers used to survive.

Natural Health Books

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram



New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble

Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!