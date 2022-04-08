  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.
  Next Video Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.
  prev next  
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

0
Travis April 7
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

Tilly Cat
now playing

From Australia: "More People Must Wake Up Now!"

Chad April 8
now playing

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.

Apr 6
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
now playing

Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Deena Hinshaw
now playing

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

CBS reporter
now playing

CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle

Brian Peckford
now playing

Hon. Brian Peckford Interviews in USA and Canada.

Travis is live outside in Kelowna, British Columbia and Chad is live from a remote location in Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

Headlines with Travis.

picture of Travis Cross outside in Kelowna, BC on a sunny day with green grass and a hill in the background.
Travis Cross

They’ll Stop At Nothing – Russell Brand

YouTube player

Is it COVID or a cold? (CBC)

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

For entertainment purposes

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

Vatican and our personal historical records (no link)

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.
  2. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.
  3. WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 31.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.
tags:
Related Posts
March 21, 2022_2

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 22 smiling

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 22.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 19

WW Freedom Rally March 19 Live from Victoria, BC

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video