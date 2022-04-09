News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.
From undisclosed locations in Salmon Arm, British Columbia Travis and Chad tune in to talk about some interesting stories that we won’t hear on mainstream media.
Headlines with Travis.
Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Deena Hinshaw, in court in a case that started a year ago
Richmond reinstates unvaccinated with back pay
Bill Gates in Vancouver April 10 for TED Talks (Odessa Liberty Talk Canada)
PART 1 – The Omega Point and Beyond: The Singularity Event
PART 2 – Is the Singularity the Rapture?
PART 3 – Kurzweil Claims That the Singularity Will Happen by 2045 – Get ready for humanity 2.0
Marshall Meets Life (video)
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
***For entertainment purposes***
(RARE) 9/11 Footage from NBC; 7 minutes Never Aired on Television
Another Original 9/11 Videotape Surfaces
What happened on September 11 attacks 9/11 Rare Footage of WTC Attack
If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram
For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!