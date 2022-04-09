  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

April 8 cover
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

Tilly Cat
From Australia: "More People Must Wake Up Now!"

Chad April 8
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

Travis April 7
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

March 25, 2022
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.

Apr 6
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Deena Hinshaw
Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

March 28, 2022
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

CBS reporter
CBS Reporter Quits Dream Job and Blows the Whistle

From undisclosed locations in Salmon Arm, British Columbia Travis and Chad tune in to talk about some interesting stories that we won’t hear on mainstream media.

Picture of Chad Metz and Travis Cross each sitting in their own vehicle.
Chad Metz, Travis Cross

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulder shot of Travis Cross.
Travis Cross

Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Deena Hinshaw, in court in a case that started a year ago

Richmond reinstates unvaccinated with back pay

Image of son's first grade assignment on Gender identification. Girl - she/her. Boy - he/him. Neither or both - they/them. Pronouns.

Bill Gates in Vancouver April 10 for TED Talks (Odessa Liberty Talk Canada)

PART 1The Omega Point and Beyond: The Singularity Event

PART 2Is the Singularity the Rapture?

PART 3Kurzweil Claims That the Singularity Will Happen by 2045 – Get ready for humanity 2.0

Marshall Meets Life (video)

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz

(RARE) 9/11 Footage from NBC; 7 minutes Never Aired on Television

Another Original 9/11 Videotape Surfaces

What happened on September 11 attacks 9/11 Rare Footage of WTC Attack

World Trade: FALSE FLAG

The Hoax – The Archive (2014)

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

