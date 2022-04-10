  1. Home
  2. Canadian
  3. Content
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.
  Previous Video News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.
  prev
Canadian Content
News
Shows
Talk
0

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.

0
Edward Snowden
now viewing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 9.

April 8 – singularity
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 8.

Tilly Cat
now playing

From Australia: "More People Must Wake Up Now!"

Chad April 8
now playing

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad. Singularity & 2030.

Travis April 7
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 7.

March 25, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 6.

Apr 6
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.

Reiner Fuellmich Apr 5
now playing

Fuellmich. Highlights from the Grand Jury Trial.

Deena Hinshaw
now playing

Hinshaw Defends Public Health Measures in Court

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 4.

March 28, 2022
now playing

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.

Outdoors Salmon Arm, BC with Travis for news and inside Chad talks “Rabbit Hole”; together they chat about interesting topics that won’t be on mainstream media.

Headlines with Travis.

Head and shoulders of Travis Cross
Travis Cross

Joe Rogan Experience – Edward Snowden

YouTube player

Understanding the “Schrodinger’s Cat” Thought Experiment.

Down the Rabbit Hole
with Chad

***For entertainment purposes***

animated rabbit looking down a hole
image of Chad Metz head and shoulder shot
Chad Metz
Image of Chad wearing headphones at his desk with free standing microphone
Image of Chad wearing headphones at his desk with free standing microphone

IF WE’RE BEHIND ON OUR DREAMS WE’RE PROBABLY BEHIND ON OUR BILLS

IT’S POSSIBLE (Les Brown’s Greatest Hits) – Motivational

YouTube player

Les Brown – You’ve gotta be hungry – motivation (to Interstellar soundtrack)

YouTube player

Cover Photo by Social Income on Unsplash

If you like the content and would like to help Travis and Chad continue coverage send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:          

Facebook | notRADIO Facebook | Instagram | Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Telegram

New Media Directory

For more #freedom, #freedom2022, #unity coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble
Liberty Talk Canada with Odessa Orlewicz
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on Facebook

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are  urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!

Related posts:

  1. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.
  2. News & Talk with Travis. March 25.
  3. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.
  4. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 30.
  5. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 2.
  6. News & Talk with Chad and Travis. April 5.
tags:
Related Posts
March 21, 2022_2

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 21.

Cathy Hubbell 0
March 25, 2022

News & Talk with Travis. March 25.

Cathy Hubbell 0
Chad&Travis March 15, 2022_cover

News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 29.

Cathy Hubbell 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close

Share this video