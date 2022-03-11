News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 10.

Headlines with Travis.
- Epoch Times. Mask mandates for children in Spain weren’t linked to a lower rate of COVID-19 cases or transmission, researchers found. “This is one more study that fails to provide good evidence that masks substantially reduce transmission, and that suggests that if they do reduce transmission, they don’t reduce it by very much,” Darrow
- Unravelling the Role of Mandatory Masks
- CTV News. ‘You can’t just look at the raw data’: Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces.
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
The Great Dictator Speech – Charlie Chaplin
The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).
If you like the content and want to help Travis and Chad continue coverage on the road send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.
ALL donations are graciously accepted.
Follow us:
https://facebook.com/wearenottv/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/
Twitch (Videos)
https://twitch.tv/realnottv
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ
https://twitter.com/nottv
Telegram
https://t.me/wearenotTV
For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:
Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN
Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking
Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/
Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/
notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.
Read more about notTV HERE.
notTV – We’re like TV
but we’re not TV!