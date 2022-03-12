  1. Home
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.

dentist-robert-johnson
On the Road: Interview with Salmon Arm, BC Dentist

cropped-libertylogo
MAR 10 - British Columbia Canada's Reign Of Terror Bonnie...

Chad & Travis March 10_use this one
News & Talk with Chad and Travis - March 10

Chad and Travis March 8
News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 9.

Chad & Travis News & Talk_March 5
News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 8.

March 7 Poster_640x360
MAR 7 - Highly Censored Johnny Cirucci Author Of Eaters Of Children & Romans Of Mass Destruction

Kyle Cadinal The Truth Matters – Episode 1 Poster
Freedom Convoy 2022 - Ottawa - Part 1

Klaus Scwab
The World Economic Forum and The Great Reset

news and talk
News & Talk With Chad and Travis. March 5.

David Whitehead
The Largest Wealth Transfer in Human History

Travis and Chad are in Sault Ste. Marie, headed back to British Columbia, and report from the road so network reception is a bit sporadic.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Global News: B.C. scrapping requirement for health-care workers in all sectors to be vaccinated – There are exceptions to this.

Russia Sends 100 Tons of Food to Ukraine [THIS IS WHY RT NEWS IS BEING CENSORED] (VIDEO)

Senate Approves $13.6 Billion to Help Ukraine as Part of Huge Government Funding Bill

Travis says trying to manage four devices with two limbs is more challenging than he thought! He passes the mic to Chad who has two free arms while they have stopped driving.

PART 2 – The feed had to be cut because of network problems.

VIDEO TO COME

B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
Chad questions why they specify “indoor” mask mandate.

Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

https://webstockreview.net/images/hole-clipart-rabbit-hole-2.png

Some people might think I am a tin foil hat wearing, rabbit hole diving redneck…

And that’s okay.

Chad Metz

The Fed | Facts Are Facts

Talk about the Federal Reserve Bank, they are not public, and they charge interest from plausibly fraudulent money.

The Vatican and the Catholic Church

“whose want was such that he had not even a pillow upon which to rest his head, is now so top-heavy with riches that she can rival – indeed, that she can put to shame – the combined might of the most redoubtable financial trusts, of the most potent industrial super-giants, and of the most prosperous global corporation of the world?”

Viewers’ Requests to hear more of Travis and Chad’s story.


Kyle Cardinal The Truth Matters
News & Talk with Chad and Travis

The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).

