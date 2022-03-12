News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 11.

Travis and Chad are in Sault Ste. Marie, headed back to British Columbia, and report from the road so network reception is a bit sporadic.

Headlines with Travis.

Travis Cross

Global News: B.C. scrapping requirement for health-care workers in all sectors to be vaccinated – There are exceptions to this.

Russia Sends 100 Tons of Food to Ukraine [THIS IS WHY RT NEWS IS BEING CENSORED] (VIDEO)

Senate Approves $13.6 Billion to Help Ukraine as Part of Huge Government Funding Bill

Travis says trying to manage four devices with two limbs is more challenging than he thought! He passes the mic to Chad who has two free arms while they have stopped driving.

PART 2 – The feed had to be cut because of network problems.

VIDEO TO COME

B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks

Chad questions why they specify “indoor” mask mandate.



Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad

Some people might think I am a tin foil hat wearing, rabbit hole diving redneck… And that’s okay. Chad Metz

The Fed | Facts Are Facts

Talk about the Federal Reserve Bank, they are not public, and they charge interest from plausibly fraudulent money.

The Vatican and the Catholic Church

“whose want was such that he had not even a pillow upon which to rest his head, is now so top-heavy with riches that she can rival – indeed, that she can put to shame – the combined might of the most redoubtable financial trusts, of the most potent industrial super-giants, and of the most prosperous global corporation of the world?”

Viewers’ Requests to hear more of Travis and Chad’s story.





Weekly Shows on notTV

Kyle Cardinal – The Truth Matters

News & Talk with Chad and Travis

The videos in these posts that have the notTV water mark in the lower right corner are archived and protected on Bitchute.com/digitaltruthcalgary (the videos are tagged notTV).

If you like the content and want to help Travis and Chad continue coverage on the road send a donation through the Donate button on the page HERE.

ALL donations are graciously accepted.

Follow us:

Facebook

https://facebook.com/wearenottv/

https://www.facebook.com/watch/wearenotradio/

Twitch (Videos)

https://twitch.tv/realnottv

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqHww-uDI_al6szf5E9WjQ

Twitter

https://twitter.com/nottv

Telegram

https://t.me/wearenotTV

New Media Directory

For more #FreedomConvoy2022 #bearhug #unitycanada coverage follow:

Laura Lynn on Rumble https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LAURA%20LYNN

Pat King on FB https://www.facebook.com/therealpatking

Odessa Orlewicz https://librti.com/

Chris Scott, Whistlestop Cafe on FB: https://www.facebook.com/whistlestoptruckstopcafe/

notTV is a grassroots start-up new media initiative. Truth and transparency are urgently needed in our world. You can support us by sharing and signing up for the newsletter HERE.

Read more about notTV HERE.

notTV – We’re like TV

but we’re not TV!