News & Talk with Chad and Travis. March 15.
On day 52 of the freedom convoy 2022, Travis and Chad report from Saskatchewan enroute back to Salmon Arm, BC – Chad in an excavator and Travis in a house.
Chad helps with snow removal north of Regina and reports Down the Rabbit hole from an excavator while Travis joins in remotely from a house.
Headlines in the News with Travis
Update | James Topp’s Route, veteran crossing Canada. He is currently in Castlegar, BC.
Russia puts Trudeau, foreign affairs and defence ministers on its ‘black list’
How TikTok and Instagram’s algorithms inform — and distort — our understanding of the Ukraine war
Who is running to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada? Candidates and dates to watch.
I’m Triple-Vaccinated and had COVID-19, Can I go Back to Normal? (no link)
EVENT today, March 15 – Taking Back Our Freedoms – THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: “Regaining the Voices of The Silenced”
CBS News| Full Interview Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on “Face the Nation”
Vancouver, BC
Convoy to Vancouver
Down the Rabbit Hole with Chad
Russia Disinformation/Smear and recap on why they use smear campaigns
Talk about the Soccer Ball
Discussion The Great Dictator, Charlie Chaplin video
Talk about ethics, ethos, Masculine and Feminine energy
